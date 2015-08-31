Latest Entries
New year, new ACL: Back to ‘regular’ me, Part 3
Okay so I’m not sure how to broach the topic of…er….regularity. I’ll start with the term ‘side-effects’ and connect it to ‘pain meds’. Know what I mean? Yup, I’m talking shit already here. There is nothing in my books worse than constipation. I don’t know if it’s having been an athlete with an obsession for so many years over the high-funtionality of every single bodily fluid action, but … more
New year, new ACL: the woes of pain meds, Part Two
Last stop in the Surgery Shop is the post OR area, making sure I’m okay. I’m completely stoned and know it. Dr.Irving the anesthesiologist casually goes about finding the nerve bundle right next to the femoral artery in each quad. I say casual because he knows what he’s doing. Same way the speed skaters make gliding along at 40+ KPH look effortless on those 17” blades. These doctors … more
New year, new ACL: the joys of surgery, Part One
December 30, 2016 was the day. The day of all days I’d been counting down to for a few weeks. The day I WANTED and NEEDED to arrive since seeing my ripped-almost-in-half ACL on the MRI. YES and yes both legs are getting carved into… I refer to it as ACL day. Hamstring tendon harvest day. Knives drills hammers screwdrivers day. Did I mention my … more
The Masks We Wear
The many masks we wear and the ones we choose to share span the entire emotional spectrum. As humans we all hold the struggle and the joy; darkness and light; weakness and strength. It’s a hell of a lot easier to show these opposites in something like sport. Much more difficult to allow the darkness to be exposed in life. Real life. So here you go, friends, the … more
Pico Iyer and the Art of Stillness
A few weeks ago we saw a fantastic event at the Banff Center. It was the opening night of the Art of Stillness Weekend. The weekend blossomed from travel writer Pico Iyer’s annual soujourns to the Banff Center. I assume he comes for his own time to write. To experience the silence and solitude of the Canadian Rocky Mountains. Which I’m not sure how one can do while … more
For the love of riding a bike
I’m on the road a lot. Sometimes it seems the more I travel the better I am at managing my time. So often I return home to the space and place we have nestled in the magnificent Canadian Rocky Mountains and all I want to do is sit inside. The thought of going out the door exhausts me. Yet getting out is exactly what I … more
#movementismedicine
There’s something about getting out into nature that shifts my inner patterns in a way I can’t quite explain. The times I feel lost, confused, afraid, sad, desperate….or on the flip side when I feel grounded, at peace, happy, content, loved…every time I step into nature these emotions shift to a more positive outlook. The younger me would have now proceeded to write how ‘if only I … more
Just Be
i was reminded recently by Peter of another wonderful person in our lives. A man who led a remarkable life of thoughtfulness, mindfulness and bad-assed-ness. We didn’t know him personally but oh has he touched our lives deeply. I’m talking about none other than Mr. Bruce Lee. We know the legend. We have his books. We read and learn and sometimes forget he’s there in the bookshelf … more
